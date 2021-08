(CBSMiami)- Bobby Bowden, the former Florida State football coach, told the Tallahassee Democrat in a statement Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition. In the statement, the 91-year-old Bowden said that he’s “prepared for what is to come” and that his wife Ann and the family they have raised have been blessings. “I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come,” Bowden said in the statement. “My wife Ann and our family have been life’s greatest blessing. I am at peace.” Bowden was...