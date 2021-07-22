Cancel
Holiday notification – 07/22/2021 – Luciano Melo

By ksuadmin
Sentinel
 12 days ago

The columnist is on vacation. PRESENT LINK: Did you like this column? Subscribers can allow five free hits on any link per day. Just click the blue F below. Do you already know the advantages of a Folha subscriber? Not only do you have access to reports and columns, but also exclusive newsletters (to be found here). You can also download our free app from the Apple Store or Google Play to get notifications about the top news of the day. Your subscription helps us operate independent and high quality journalism. Thanks very much!

Cell PhonesApple Insider

App Store spotlights first in-app event in iOS 15 beta

Apple is beginning to highlight in-app events in iOS 15, with one of the first being a TikTok Summer Camp session that was featured on the App Store's "Today" page on Tuesday. Announced at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June and slated to debut with iOS 15 this fall, in-app events enable developers to surface timely events in apps and games. Apple will feature certain events on the App Store to help app makers reach a wider audience.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Top 9 Best Collage Maker Android Apps – 2021

Many of us like making collages from our pictures. It’s a great way to show certain moments of our life in a number of great images, within one image, basically. If you’re one of those people who love making collages, this is the article for you. You’ll notice 9 apps down below, and those are the very best collage maker apps for Android, at least in our opinion. There are many more similar apps available in the Play Store, but we had to trim down the list, of course.
Grocery & Supermaketgoodmorningamerica.com

No mask, no service! Costco, Walmart, Sam's Club... require all customers to wear masks

Grocery stores around the country are once again updating their policies on facial coverings. Many large retailers around the U.S. first implemented mask mandates in 2020 throughout the spring and summer with the spread of COVID-19, but once vaccinations increased policies changed allowing many vaccinated Americans to shop in person without a mask. Now with the transmission of the delta variant, retailers have adjusted those requirements regardless of vaccine status.
TechnologyTechRepublic

The fastest browser for social media isn't Firefox

The "fastest" browser for social networking is what you might think. Find out what browser takes that prize and what helped Jack Wallen make that decision. As you may or may not know, over the past month I migrated my daily browsing back to the open-source Firefox browser. Read my accounting of this in The best browser for Linux, Windows and Mac isn't Google Chrome in 2021. And although Firefox has taken over as my default for everything but one single task (a particular CMS was developed specifically for the Chrome browser), I have found myself wondering if this browser is the best for everything I do online.
Lifestyleaudacy.com

Man buries vodka on festival grounds 3 weeks prior

Some call him a scammer, others say he's a genius. A man attending Lollapalooza this past week didn't want to pay for overpriced cocktails so he devised a plan to smuggle in his own drinks. Three weeks before the multi-day music fest, a guy (who wants to remain anonymous) entered...
Astronomycreators.com

Uranian Angle on Openness

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Luck may come to the young beginner, but good fortune is like a sparkler in the hand; a quick-burning excitement, insignificant next to the resounding boom of triumph. Triumph belongs strictly to those who endure. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Action prevails. Action is a difference in...
LifestyleEffingham Radio

Trading Post Thursday, 07/22/21

FOR SALE: A female registered lab puppy. Call 217-821-0855. LOST: Female 17-year-old Welsh Terrier named Daisy, lost on Blue Point Trail south of Moccasin Road. Call 217-821-4499. FOR SALE: A rear window for a 2010 Chevy Silverado and a pool ladder. Call 217-840-8501.
TV & Videos96krock.com

Tasty Bits Podcast 07-22-21

Don’t have time to listen to the whole Dave & Chuck the Freak podcast? Check out some of the tastiest bits of the day, including a Russian couple who got stuck in a tree while a bear stalked them, things people are too embarrassed to buy, the show held hostage by technology and more!
InternetApple Insider

Twitter activates 'Sign in with Apple' integration

Twitter on Monday became the latest service to integrate "Sign in with Apple" support, enabling a streamlined account creation process and enhanced security for end users. Announced in a tweet from Twitter's support team, the new compatibility is available in the Twitter for iOS app as "Continue with Apple." Support...
Cell PhonesApple Insider

New Apple Store App Clip surfaces self-checkout options

Available now at a limited number of Apple Store locations, the new self-checkout App Clip streamlines contactless shopping at the company's brick-and-mortar locations. As reported by 9to5Mac, App Clips codes are displayed on placards next to certain accessories like iPhone cases. Scanning the code opens the new Apple Store "Scan. Pay. Go." App Clip, which subsequently launches the app's barcode scanner.
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

58 paid Android apps and games that are free on Google Play today, August 2

Although there are those who are lucky enough not to get up early on Monday to start their vacation, for others it is not like that, and it is time to start the week and work -or study if you have something pending for September. To alleviate this a little, today Monday August 2, you can download up to 58 paid applications for Android in the Google Play Store.
Cell Phoneswmleader.com

Apple bans ‘Tinder for anti-vaxxers’ from App Store

Apple has banned a dating and friendship app for unvaccinated people from its App Store — but the so-called “Tinder for anti-vaxxers” is still available on Android devices. Unjected — which bills itself as a “safe space for the unvaccinated to come together uncensored through business, friendship or love” —...
Internetmakeuseof.com

8 Online Tools to Find Your Doppelgänger

You’ve heard that each one of us has six lookalikes in this world. While this may not be entirely true, there’s no doubt that many people have doppelgängers. To be honest, we'd all like to discover who our twin is. If you, too, are curious, this guide will show you...
Computerslaptopmag.com

How to download Windows 11 for free

Excitement is building as we near the launch of Windows 11, the next version of Microsoft's desktop OS. Redesigned from the ground up, Windows 11 promises to bring modern aesthetics and new features to an aging platform. If your PC meets the minimum requirements then you'll have the option to update to Windows 11 this holiday (Microsoft hints at an October release but has not provided an official launch date).
Cell Phonesithinkdiff.com

Apple removes anti-vax app Unjected from App Store for spreading COVID-19 related misinformation

Apple has removed Unjected, a social app, from the App Store because it inappropriately referred to the COVID-19 pandemic in its theme or concept. Unjected was launched in May and it bills itself as a community for “like-minded people that support medical autonomy and free speech.” The app allows users to make a profile, match, and message other members. It launched shortly after the largest online dating sites like Bumbe Inc., and Tinder introduced benefits for users who get vaccinated. Since its release, the app has managed to gain roughly 18,000 downloads.
Personal FinanceElko Daily Free Press

Ask Brad: How To Score Apple Discounts?

Apple recently revamped its Apple Store Credit Card. This card offers 0% financing on Apple Store purchases made in the first 30 days of account opening, and the promotional period lasts up to 18 months. If you plan on financing your product on a credit card, this 0% promotional period can save you a pretty penny.
Cell PhonesCult of Mac

Decentralized social network Mastodon launches iOS app

The nonprofit group responsible for the decentralized social network Mastodon rolled out a new iOS app designed to get more people involved with the service. The free app, Mastodon for iPhone, supplements the network’s open-source website, which helps people build independent communities rather than giving them a central place to gather. There are also third-party apps that give people mobile access to Mastodon content. The network and its content run on the decentralized social networking protocol ActivityPub.

