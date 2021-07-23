Air quality advisory in effect for 5 Idaho counties has been lifted

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality says air conditions have improved and they have lifted the Stage 1 Air Quality Advisory that was in effect for Ada, Canyon, Gem, Payette, and Washington counties.



Overall air quality is expected to be in the Mid-Moderate category. Smoke from regional wildfires is still expected throughout Southwest Idaho.



Hourly air quality values range from the Good (Green) to the Orange (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups) with higher levels expected in the morning and evening hours.

An Orange Air Quality Advisory means the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Air quality was compromised due to "elevated pollutant levels associated with wildfire smoke impacts."

DEQ had also issued a Stage 1 Air Quality Forecast, which prohibits all outdoor open burning activities, including:

Solid waste (e.g., rubbish, tree leaves, yard trimmings, and gardening waste) if no scheduled house-to-house solid waste collection service is available and the burning is conducted on the property where the waste was generated

Tree leaves, yard trimmings, or gardening waste if allowed by local ordinance or rule and conducted on the property where the waste was generated

Recreational campfires

Ceremonial fires

Small fires set for hand-warming purposes

Weed control along fence lines, canal banks, and ditch banks

Crop residue disposal (agricultural burning activities)

Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, and persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during an alert. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.

See the latest air-quality ratings across Idaho on the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality real-time air monitoring map . Mobile users can see the map here .

See all of our latest coverage in our YouTube playlist :