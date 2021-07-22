Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

OKC Thunder: Ringer’s updated mock gives Thunder good haul

By Rylan Stiles
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ringer’s draft expert Kevin O’Connor updated his mock draft and the OKC Thunder came away with a great haul. It also included a few interesting notes about the NBA Draft as we are inside a week away from the event. Kevin O’Connor, who first linked the OKC Thunder to...

thunderousintentions.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

118K+
Followers
311K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Presti
Person
James Bouknight
Person
Cameron Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okc Thunder#Nba Draft#Ringer#The Okc Thunder#The Nba Draft#Koc#Bouknight#Uconn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

OKC Thunder should swap 16th, 18th picks with Kings to nab Alperen Sengun

One week from tonight the 2021 NBA Draft will occur with the OKC Thunder holding six of the 60 picks. That’s a ton of draft capital for Sam Presti to have at his disposal. The good news is this draft class is chock full of talent with several prospects earmarked as generational franchise-changing talents. That elite group is comprised of youngsters Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, and Jalen Suggs.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAInternational Business Times

Kendall Jenner’s NBA Boyfriends List: Who Is The Richest?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to at least four NBA players, including Jordan Clarkson and Ben Simmons. She is currently dating Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, who has earned an estimated $65 million so far. Blake Griffin has the highest net worth among Jenner's past basketball player lovers. Kendall Jenner has...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Miami

The Miami Heat are a team who could use a big move in the NBA offseason. They have been linked to some big-name players but have not done anything just yet. This could be the offseason that the front office has been waiting for to land a big name, either in a trade or in free agency.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Russell Westbrook Trade

The dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles is now a big three. With a blockbuster draft-day trade on Thursday, the Lakers sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, last night’s No. 22 overall pick, a 2024 second round and a 2028 second-round pick to the Washington Wizards in exchange for superstar point guard Russell Westbrook.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Real Superteam Next Season

Recent reports have suggested that free agents DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have an interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The two were former teammates with the Toronto Raptors and helped the franchise achieve its most success from 2013 to 2018. The last three years, the two have been apart since the Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs, where he has played ever since.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Rockets trade gives Eric Gordon a fresh start

The Houston Rockets traded Russell Westbrook before the 2020-21 NBA season began, and then they traded away James Harden in January, thus entering a new era of Rockets basketball. With young players already making a name for themselves in Houston in Christian Wood, Jae’Sean Tate, Kevin Porter Jr. and Kenyon...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green's Message To Ben Simmons: "Man Stop Letting These People Get In Your Head. Enjoy Your Life And Enjoy Hoop. You Have Earned Everything You Have! Happy Born Day Brotha!"

It's been a tough couple of weeks for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Not only his team was knocked out of the playoffs again but also people started questioning his character and work ethic. He's been pointed as the guy to blame for their meltdown. That's why, following several days...
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Considering Leaving Clippers, Fans React

After winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, Kawhi Leonard quickly became the hottest commodity in the entire NBA. He was pursued by numerous teams in free agency and in the end, he had his choice between the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Raptors. Eventually, Kawhi decided to go home to Los Angeles and play for the Clippers, who went out and got Paul George to complement Kawhi's skill set.
NBAPosted by
Audacy

Former Cavs, Celtics center Tristan Thompson traded twice in 24 hours

The Celtics have made a trade a day after the NBA Draft. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics have traded Tristan Thompson to the Hawks in exchange for Kris Dunn, Bruno Fernando and a 2023 second-round pick. Dunn played in college at Providence and has bounced around the league...
NBAPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina Earl?

UNDOUBTEDLY, Russell Westbrook will go down as one of the greatest point guards to have played in the NBA. Despite a resume that includes nine All-Star selections, two All-Star Game MVPs and a regular-season MVP, Westbrook has never won an NBA Championship, but that may change this upcoming season. Who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy