Lake Erie Metropark pool won't open this summer, deemed unsafe for swimming

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 11 days ago

Plenty of Downriver kids are bound to be bummed when they hear that a popular public pool will not be opening as scheduled, or at all, this season.

