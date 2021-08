The auditions stage of America's Got Talent came to an end just in time for Season 16 to head into a brief break for the Tokyo Olympics, so the time is now to look back at the standout acts so far to predict who has the best chance of taking the grand prize. The obvious standouts after the auditions are of course the golden buzzer winners, as four of the five most recent AGT champions received a golden buzzer early in the competition. The exception was Shin Lim in Season 13, who really shone in his magic act after the initial audition by taking risks.