Alpha, delta, lambda: What you need to know about the different COVID-19 strains

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhioHealth Infectious Diseases Medical Director Dr. Joseph Gastaldo is weighing in on the growing concern of the delta variant of COVID-19. “Unvaccinated people should fear the delta variant,” he said. “We call it the super-spreader. People who are infected with the delta variant are twice as contagious compared to the alpha variant. Nationally, we are seeing more COVID in under-vaccinated areas, and moving forward, in the fall and the winter, we will continue to see more COVID in unvaccinated individuals.”

