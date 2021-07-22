Alpha, delta, lambda: What you need to know about the different COVID-19 strains

The World Health Organization is warning people take precautions to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. They said social distancing, masks, handwashing are still effective tools but they’re not being practiced as aggressively as the virus is spreading. The WHO made it clear, vaccinations remain not only the best way to prevent more hospitalizations and deaths but also more dangerous mutant strains of the virus. The Delta strain is now the most dominant worldwide. The CDC changed its mask recommendations to also include vaccinated people, as they too can spread this more aggressive strain, even when they do not have symptoms. People with weak immune systems are at more risk of getting a breakthrough infection. The CDC said this variant has changed the war on the virus and found it to be as contagious as the chickenpox and more contagious than the flu.