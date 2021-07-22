Alpha, delta, lambda: What you need to know about the different COVID-19 strains
OhioHealth Infectious Diseases Medical Director Dr. Joseph Gastaldo is weighing in on the growing concern of the delta variant of COVID-19. “Unvaccinated people should fear the delta variant,” he said. “We call it the super-spreader. People who are infected with the delta variant are twice as contagious compared to the alpha variant. Nationally, we are seeing more COVID in under-vaccinated areas, and moving forward, in the fall and the winter, we will continue to see more COVID in unvaccinated individuals.”www.10tv.com
