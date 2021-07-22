Small business celebrating Christmas in July

With Christmas trees sprinkled throughout the entryway of the Bathtime Boutique in Forty Fort, it's clear the women who run this business like to celebrate.

"We love the holidays, and last year we didn't have a Christmas in July," said co-owner Niki Ubaldini. "So when they asked us to be a part of this, we were super excited. We started to decorate."

Ubaldini is talking about the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce's Christmas in July.

"Christmas in July is our sixth annual Christmas in July where we promote and showcase small businesses in our area," explained Tim Ooms with the chamber.

It started Thursday and is taking place in part all weekend. The event includes deals at stores across the valley. Many businesses are hoping something like this brings people back who stopped shopping in person because of the pandemic.

"It is so important," said Ubaldini. "I feel like people want to go out. People want to get excited about going shopping and not have to worry, and I think that this is huge, huge for small business, huge."

Especially because all of her business is done in the store, not online, much like business at Top of the Slope Ski Shop in Wilkes-Barre. The owner says business was bad for him at the beginning of the pandemic but got better as people wanted to get outside. But he's not turning away any help the chamber wants to offer.

"Anything that anybody could do to try to bring his business back is a plus," said owner Michael Miscavage. "There's no negativity towards that. Everything's all good, I mean, no matter how you promote."

"It's very important for those who don't have a website and expect this foot traffic to come in. We haven't been seen that to the pandemic, so events like this highlight and showcase those that are open and want people to come in and shop," added Ooms.

If you want to see which businesses in the Wyoming Valley are hosting deals throughout the weekend, you can visit the chamber's website by clicking here.