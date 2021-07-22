RAGBRAI To Assemble On Friday, Saturday In Le Mars, Leave on Sunday Morning
Le Mars, Iowa — RAGBRAI, the cross-state bicycle ride that brings thousands of cyclists to Iowa each summer will be starting on Sunday (July 25th) in Le Mars. The route will be similar to the route they hoped to use last year, when the ride was canceled due to the pandemic, except that both Storm Lake and Maquoketa decided not to host overnight stops this year, citing complications caused by COVID.kiwaradio.com
