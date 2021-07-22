Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Le Mars, IA

RAGBRAI To Assemble On Friday, Saturday In Le Mars, Leave on Sunday Morning

By Scott Van Aartsen
kiwaradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLe Mars, Iowa — RAGBRAI, the cross-state bicycle ride that brings thousands of cyclists to Iowa each summer will be starting on Sunday (July 25th) in Le Mars. The route will be similar to the route they hoped to use last year, when the ride was canceled due to the pandemic, except that both Storm Lake and Maquoketa decided not to host overnight stops this year, citing complications caused by COVID.

kiwaradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Le Mars, IA
City
Iowa Falls, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Fort Dodge, IA
Le Mars, IA
Sports
City
Waterloo, IA
City
Sac City, IA
City
Dewitt, IA
City
Maquoketa, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars#State Of Iowa#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Biking
News Break
Sports
News Break
Cycling
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

10 of the biggest findings from the Cuomo sexual harassment probe

WASHINGTON — The New York attorney general found Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws. Investigators graphically detailed numerous instances of Cuomo's alleged harassment, including accusations of sexual comments and groping. The governor forcefully denied the allegations and ignored renewed calls for his resignation after the report was released.
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Pentagon on lockdown after shots fired near Metro station

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after shots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station, according to NBC Washington. An announcement from the Pentagon said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.” While no other details were released, an Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Kathy Griffin shares post-surgery update

(CNN) — Kathy Griffin shared an update on her health Tuesday. A day after going public with her lung cancer diagnosis and plans to have surgery, Griffin posted on her official Instagram account about where she is now. "Wow! I'm so grateful for all the love you guys are sending...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy