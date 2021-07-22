Cancel
'Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' and 'Masters of the Universe' roll out old toys in new packages

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOld toys never die. They just keep coming back in new poses and flexing different muscles as movies and TV shows. This weekend brings two popular artifacts from many a childhood back to screens: “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins” hits theaters, with Henry Golding (“Crazy Rich Asians”) as the martial-arts warrior; and “Master of the Universe: Revelation” lands on Netflix, offering director Kevin Smith’s updated animated spin on the series, bringing a bit more power and certainly higher stakes for those weaned on the stiff limited animation of the 1980s.

