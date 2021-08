The Tesla Model Y came onto the scene just over a year ago, but sky is the limit for this crossover. The upcoming changes to the Model Y will draw more attention to the car. The Model Y is a part of the crossover SUV segment which is an important segment for Tesla. Tesla has the Model X, but that vehicle sits at a price point that is above what most people can afford. The Model Y is a smaller vehicle and is also around 1,000 pounds lighter. However, Tesla is taking the Model Y to new heights in many ways with the new design. One of the Model Y’s greatest achievements is that it was the first car to make Tesla a profit in the initial quarter of its release.