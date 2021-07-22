Cancel
‘Old’ finds director M. Night Shyamalan up to the same old tricks

By CNN Newsource
abc17news.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM. Night Shyamalan is up to his old tricks in “Old,” but after his heralded breakthrough with “Split,” he’s back on a downward trajectory. While the premise again has an eerie “Twilight Zone”-type quality, the long journey to a payoff — littered with pretty awful dialogue — might be picturesque, but it’s no walk on the beach.

abc17news.com

