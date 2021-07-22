D.C. United starter Adrien Perez out after foot surgery, will miss significant time

D.C. United will get to check out TQL Stadium for the first time today as they head to Ohio to face FC Cincinnati. United is kicking off a daunting stretch where they play seven games in 29 days during the toughest part of the summer, and they’re doing it just as the number of injuries to their attack have started to creep back up. Still, they’ll be favored to get a positive result against the hosts, who after a brief uptick in form have now gone five games without a win.