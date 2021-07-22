Cancel
D.C. United starter Adrien Perez out after foot surgery, will miss significant time

By Steven Goff
Washington Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD.C. United announced Thursday that forward Adrien Perez will miss about three months with a fractured right foot, the second starter to be sidelined for a significant period. Perez, who was injured in the first half of a 2-1 defeat at Philadelphia on Saturday, was the only D.C. player to appear in every match until he missed the 2-2 draw at Chicago on Wednesday. He has started nine of 14 games.

