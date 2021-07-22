D.C. United starter Adrien Perez out after foot surgery, will miss significant time
D.C. United announced Thursday that forward Adrien Perez will miss about three months with a fractured right foot, the second starter to be sidelined for a significant period. Perez, who was injured in the first half of a 2-1 defeat at Philadelphia on Saturday, was the only D.C. player to appear in every match until he missed the 2-2 draw at Chicago on Wednesday. He has started nine of 14 games.www.washingtonpost.com
