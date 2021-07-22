Puget Systems: AMD-based Workstations Achieve 60% of Total Sales

In something that’s starting to give me flashbacks to the days of ‘Ryzen is Coming’, we’ve known for quite some time now that Intel has had plans to get involved in the world of gaming graphics cards. I mean, let’s face it, if somebody was going to come along to give AMD and Nvidia some fresh competition, it could only realistically be Intel. – While we’ve known of these intentions for a little over 2 years now, to date, very little firm has come to light and even less regarding actual gaming consumer GPUs. – Following a post by a reliable leak source ‘硬件学堂’ (which I hope doesn’t translate to something offensive) though, they are now claiming that Intel’s DG2 graphics cards are getting closer and closer, and more so, that they might officially be unveiled at CES 2022.