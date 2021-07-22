Intel's Q2 2021: PCs up 33 Percent, Servers Continue Decline
Intel released its Q2 2021 earnings report today, notching its tenth consecutive quarter that beat estimates, raking in $19.6 billion. Intel reported that its PC volumes increased 33% on the year, spread across gains in both laptops and desktops. However, Intel's server unit continued to post weak results, and the company reduced its gross margin outlook. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger also declined to comment on recent reports that the company is in talks to purchase GlobalFoundries for $30 billion.www.tomshardware.com
