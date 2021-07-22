Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tom's Hardware

Intel's Q2 2021: PCs up 33 Percent, Servers Continue Decline

By Paul Alcorn
Posted by 
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Intel released its Q2 2021 earnings report today, notching its tenth consecutive quarter that beat estimates, raking in $19.6 billion. Intel reported that its PC volumes increased 33% on the year, spread across gains in both laptops and desktops. However, Intel's server unit continued to post weak results, and the company reduced its gross margin outlook. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger also declined to comment on recent reports that the company is in talks to purchase GlobalFoundries for $30 billion.

www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

802
Followers
5K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

 http://www.tomshardware.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desktop Pcs#Markets#Globalfoundries#Amd#Data Center Group#Dcg#Intel Foundry Services#Ifs#Intel Accelerated Webcast#The Intel Newsroom#Tom S Hardware Us#Invaliderror Vern72#Covid
Related
Financial ReportsGenomeWeb

Bruker Posts 34 Percent Jump in Q2 Revenues

NEW YORK – Bruker reported after the close of the market on Monday that its second quarter revenues were up 34 percent year over year. For the three months ended June 30, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company reported revenues of $570.8 million, up from $424.6 million in Q2 2020 and beating the consensus Wall Street estimate of $538.3 million.
MarketsZDNet

Alibaba Q1 shows slowing cloud, commerce growth

Alibaba delivered mixed first quarter results as revenue missed expectations, earnings were well ahead, and the company grew its global customer base. The e-commerce giant's results mirrored Amazon earnings, which showed a slowdown in e-commerce growth. However, Amazon's profits were fine due to Amazon Web Services. Alibaba earnings were also strong, and the company said it will increase its share buyback program from $10 billion to $15 billion.
Posted by
Tom's Hardware

Intel Xe-HPG DG2-128EU Graphics Card Shows Up With 2,200 MHz Clock Speed

Intel has been preparing the launch of its next-generation Xe series of GPUs, codenamed DG2 (discrete graphics 2). It builds off the foundation laid by the Intel DG1, hopefully with significantly improved performance so it can compete with the best graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia. The supposed lineup for the Xe-HPG configurations will range from 128 to 512 Execution Units (EUs). Today, according to the leaked Geekbench entry, the DG2-128EU could potentially have a 2,200 MHz clock speed.
ComputersNetwork World

SSD prices expected to spike as Intel, AMD ship new server processors

Prices of enterprise-grade solid-state drives are likely to jump in the coming months, perhaps by as much as 15% over current SSD prices, says TrendForce, a Taiwanese market research firm that focuses on the memory market. In a rare and no doubt unintentional move, Intel and AMD are on a...
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Intel’s Catch-Up

Scotten Jones has done one his usual penetrating analysis of the Intel catch-up plan in SemiWiki and come to the conclusion that Intel will still be behind TSMC in 2025. Jones shows that Intel’s plan, if executed, will take the company past Samsung and into contention for the top spot.
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

Redmond’s Microsoft projects steady cloud growth after record quarterly profit

Microsoft Corp., the Redmond, Washington-headquartered American multinational tech conglomerate, had reported its biggest ever quarterly profit while handily beating Wall Street’s expectation for revenues in fiscal second quarter of 2021, as a meteoric upsurge in cloud businesses had largely outweighed declining PC sales resulting from a global-scale chip shortage. Despite...
thurrott.com

Chromebook Sales Grew 75 Percent in Q2

The market researchers at Canalys reported this week that Chromebook sales grew an astonishing 75 percent in Q2 2021. By comparison, Canalys says that the overall PC industry grew at just 10 percent in the quarter. “The success of Chromebooks is proving to be remarkably resilient,” Canalys research analyst Brian...
360dx.com

Qiagen Q2 Revenues Grow 28 Percent

NEW YORK – Qiagen reported after the close of the market Thursday that its second quarter revenues jumped 28 percent year over year as growth in the company's core product portfolio tempered flagging COVID-19-related sales. For the three months ended June 30, Qiagen reported total revenues of $567.3 million, in...
thurrott.com

Qualcomm Earnings Surged 63 Percent in Q2 2021

Qualcomm reported that it earned a net income of $2 billion on revenues of $8 billion for the quarter ending June 30. Those numbers represent growth of 65 percent and 140 percent, respectively, over the same quarter one year ago. “In addition to leading the 5G transition, we are on...
theedgemarkets.com

Intel server-chip woes drag on sales forecast; shares slump

(July 23): Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger said the worst of a sales slump has passed and struck a bullish tone about the chipmaker’s prospects for the rest of the year and beyond. Investors are waiting to see proof that the company can regain dominance in the semiconductor industry.
CNBC

Intel Q2 earnings and revenue beat expectations

Intel released their Q2 earnings shortly after markets closed, with shares and revenues higher than expected. Josh Lipton joins Closing Bell to discuss the earnings report and projections for Q3.
marketresearchtelecast.com

Notebook boom in the corona pandemic continues to drive Intel’s business

The chip giant Intel continues to benefit from the increased demand for PCs in the corona pandemic. In the past quarter alone, Intel sold 40 percent more notebook processors than a year earlier. At the same time, however, the data center business declined year-on-year. Nevertheless, Intel is raising its sales forecast for the full year 2021 and giving a little insight into the current production progress.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Intel's Q2 Results Show It Is Not Losing Focus

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) revealed its second-quarter 2021 financial results yesterday. The digitization transformation and switching to cloud services continue to accelerate, and a company like Intel sees that as the opportunity for even bigger growth. Even with the current semiconductor shortage, Intel is not losing its focus on both innovations and the implementation of new solutions.
Zacks.com

Intel (INTC) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, '21 View Up

INTC - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $1.28 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8% and improved 12.3% year over year. Revenues (excluding NAND memory business) totaled $18.53 billion, up 1.9% year over year. GAAP revenues were $19.63 billion, down 0.5% year over year but comfortably outpaced the consensus mark by 10.7%.
Zacks.com

Intel Q2 Earnings Put These ETFs in Focus

INTC - Free Report) reported Q2 results after market close yesterday. The world’s largest chipmaker smashed estimates for both earnings and revenues and lifted its annual revenue guidance. Q2 Earnings in Focus. Earnings of $1.28 per share came above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.06 and improved from the year-ago...
Marketsthurrott.com

Intel Reports Record Revenues from PCs

Intel today reported that it earned a net income of $5.1 billion on revenues of $19.6 billion for the quarter ending June 30. Those numbers are flat with the year-ago quarter, but the firm also reported that its PC business had record revenues, with unit sales up 33 percent YOY.
phoronix.com

Intel's Cloud Hypervisor 17 Released With Continued ARM64 Work, Improved SGX

The Intel-led open-source Cloud Hypervisor project on Thursday issued its v17.0 release with more big improvements to this Rust-based VMM for running modern cloud workloads. Cloud Hypervisor continues serving as a modern virtual machine monitor (VMM) written in Rust that makes use of KVM on Linux and MSHV on Windows. The Windows support has continued maturing nicely on top of the original Linux focus for this open-source, 64-bit minded VMM. Similarly, the 64-bit ARM (ARM64/AArch64) support has also been coming together with contributions from Arm and other stakeholders as their only other supported architecture besides x86_64.
ComputersPosted by
PC Gamer

Leaked Intel Alder Lake numbers place it up to 28% quicker than AMD's finest Ryzen

A leaked benchmark for Intel's top-end Alder Lake chip, the Core i9 12900K, has appeared from Twitter leaker OneRaichu, painting Intel's 12th-gen CPU in an incredibly positive light. While it's only one benchmark, if this performance played out across everything else, the numbers suggest that Intel could be set to reclaim its performance crown from AMD. And by some margin too.
Posted by
Tom's Hardware

AMD and Valve Working on CPU Driver That Could Boost Steam Deck Performance

According to a report from Phoronix, AMD and Valve are working together to design a better CPU performance scaling driver for Linux, targeting the Steam Deck gaming console. Valve has recently launched its Steam Deck gaming console that houses AMD's custom Ryzen APU with embedded RDNA 2 GPU and Zen 2 CPU powered by a Linux-based Arch operating system (OS). Given that this system runs a Linux-based OS, Valve has to optimize the software as much as possible to ensure a smooth and consistent gaming experience across various AAA titles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy