Intel's Q2 2021: PCs up 33 Percent, Servers Continue Decline

Intel has been preparing the launch of its next-generation Xe series of GPUs, codenamed DG2 (discrete graphics 2). It builds off the foundation laid by the Intel DG1, hopefully with significantly improved performance so it can compete with the best graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia. The supposed lineup for the Xe-HPG configurations will range from 128 to 512 Execution Units (EUs). Today, according to the leaked Geekbench entry, the DG2-128EU could potentially have a 2,200 MHz clock speed.