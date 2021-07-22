‘CSI: Vegas’: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Series

Are you ready for CSI: Vegas?

On July 21, fans were treated to a first look teaser for the upcoming show. “Truth lies here. #CSIVegas is coming soon,” CBS wrote alongside a magnifying glass emoji.

The series’ premiere takes place on Wednesday, October 6 at 9 PM ET. It will later be available on CBS All Access streaming platform and on-demand. Writer Jason Tracey, CBS Studios, and Jerry Bruckheimer TV will be working on the joint venture together.

Which cast members will return to the spinoff and who are the CSI: Vegas new faces?

William Petersen (Gil Grissom), Jorja Fox (Sara Sidle), and Wallace Langham (David Hodges) will all be returning. Additionally, Paul Guilfoyle will presumably return as a guest star as Captain Jim Brass.

The new rookies will include: Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez, and Mandeep Dhillon.

Newsome will be portraying the new Vegas Crime Lab head named Maxine. Lauria will be reportedly playing level 3 CSI agent Josh who typically takes the lead investigative role on assignments and is a pro at crime scene reconstruction. Rodriguez is said to be playing the head medical examiner, Hugo, who took the job three years ago. Finally, Dhillon will reportedly play Allie. Her character is a young second level agent who is an immigrant and followed her dream to move to Sin City.

“CSI: Vegas opens a new chapter in Las Vegas, the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City,” the show’s description reads according to Deadline.

‘CSI Vegas’ Development

The spinoff was set to originally debut in October 2020. The tentative plans were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year the flagship show celebrated its 20th anniversary. Now, CSI: Vegas is finally ready to debute.

“Twenty-one years ago, we launched CSI and watched in awe as this new cinematic series launched an entire genre and became a groundbreaking juggernaut that still has global resonance today,” President CBS Entertainment Kelly Kahl, said.

She added that she is excited to welcome the next generation of criminalists to the brand. She is excited to see how they work together and introduce new technology that wasn’t available during the original.

“Combined with classic CSI storytelling, we can’t wait to watch this new CSI team do what they do best: follow the evidence,” she concluded.