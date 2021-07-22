Cancel
Bozeman, MT

New Mexican Restaurant Opening in Downtown Bozeman

By Will Gordon
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you are going to try and open a successful restaurant in downtown Bozeman, you need to do something different and has a lot of potential. Last Call Modern Mexican restaurant took over the old Barley & Vine location on South Willson behind Chalet Sports. They had a soft opening on July 15th and are still slowly rolling out their menu but from the looks of their items so far, this Mexican restaurant could become very popular as a new dinner spot. Here is a look at Last Call's menu.

