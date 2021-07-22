Elliott, Bowman entries penalized over engine allocation infractions
NASCAR has slapped two Hendrick Motorsports teams with L1-level penalties for engine allocation infractions at last weekend’s Cup race at New Hampshire. Hendrick’s No. 9 team for defending series champion Chase Elliott and the No. 48 team of teammate Alex Bowman were determined to be in violation of Section 20.6.1.e in the NASCAR Rule Book, which covers engine assembly. The penalty report states: “When the long block is sealed, the engine must be used in the same vehicle number the next time it is used.”racer.com
