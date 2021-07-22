Cancel
EMERGENCY PODCAST: Latest on Texas, Oklahoma exploring options to join the SEC

By Taylor Estes
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Flagship Podcast is back with an emergency show after news broke that Texas and Oklahoma have shown interest in joining the SEC. Horns247 columnist Chip Brown and managing editor Taylor Estes deliver the latest intel on the potential move for Texas and Oklahoma as the SEC officials have shown mutual interest in potentially adding the two historical powerhouse programs to the league and expand to the first super conference in College Football.

Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Barry Switzer Says 1 School Is Hurt Most By Oklahoma, Texas

Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the SEC has sparked plenty of debate about what this addition means for the conference’s existing 14 teams. Barry Switzer, who has deep connections with both the SEC and the Big 12, believes this move will benefit the Arkansas Razorbacks. Switzer served as a player/assistant...
Posted by
The Spun

Report: 2 SEC Schools Firmly Against Oklahoma, Texas

The potential addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC will likely come down to a vote by the league’s member schools. According to a report by the Houston Chronicle, the Sooners and the Longhorns have expressed interest in leaving the Big 12, with eyes on the SEC. However, according to multiple reports, Oklahoma and Texas will need voting approval from the SEC’s schools. At least 75 percent of the SEC’s 14 schools will reportedly need to be in favor of the addition of Oklahoma and Texas.
Georgia Statefox5atlanta.com

Seven Georgia counties labeled 'Delta danger zones,' experts say

ATLANTA - Seven Georgia counties were in the top 20 "Delta danger zones" last week, according to CDC COVID-19 vaccination data analyzed by a national nonprofit group focused on solving public health issues. Charlton County in southeast Georgia tops the list with an average of 62 new cases per 100,000...
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Matthew McConaughey’s message after Texas joins SEC

You can count Matthew McConaughey among the Texas football fans who are excited about the Longhorns’ upcoming move to the SEC. After the Southeastern Conference extended invites to the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners on Thursday, both UT and OU have formally accepted and will be leaving the Big 12 for the greener pastures of the SEC in the future.
Oklahoma Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher warns Texas, Oklahoma about joining the SEC: 'Be careful what you ask for'

The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman dropped a bombshell report about Texas and Oklahoma having interest in joining the SEC. Zwerneman wrote that a source indicates an “announcement could come within a couple of weeks concerning the potential addition of UT and OU to the league.” The SEC would then be set to become the first 16-team Super Conference in college football.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

3 SEC teams that should be most fearful about Texas football and OU

With the move looking to go through officially very soon, it looks like the Texas football program (among other sports) and Oklahoma Sooners will still be a part of the SEC. We might be looking at a situation where Texas and Oklahoma are only bound to play one more season in the Big 12 before the move to compete in the SEC in all sports.
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Clemson, Florida State Rumors

Another day, another college football realignment rumor. Oklahoma and Texas are officially heading to the SEC. The Sooners and the Longhorns will be joining the conference at some point in the next couple of years. An official arrival date has not been decided, though we’ll be seeing OU and Texas taking on the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, etc. at some point in the 2020s.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
247Sports

Baylor AD Mack Rhoades takes shot at Texas for leaving Big 12; 'They felt too little of themselves'

Texas and Oklahoma are set to leave the rest of the Big 12 in the dust, and that has particularly irked their in-state conference brethren. Oklahoma State president Dr. Kayse Shrum has openly expressed her disappointment with the University of Oklahoma, and certain lawmakers in Texas have done the same. Without the Longhorns and Sooners, the Big 12 would not hold de facto "Power Five" status even if it remains one of the Autonomy Five conferences.
leadertimes.com

Texas, Oklahoma talk to SEC about joining conference

The last time Texas got a wandering eye for another conference it fueled a series of realignments in college sports that nearly killed the Big 12. Texas is once again exploring free agency, stealing the headlines at the Southeastern Conference media days and cranking up speculation about another round of conference shuffling. And the Longhorns aren’t alone in looking around. […]
Posted by
LonghornCountry

Texas Longhorns & Oklahoma Sooners Want To Join SEC?

The Texas Longhorns have always been one of the most powerful programs and influential programs in college sports. And now, they could be on the verge of creating yet another seismic shift in the landscape of the major sports, with the Longhorns and their arch-rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners, reportedly in talks with the South Eastern Conference in regards to joining the league.
wvlt.tv

Texas, Oklahoma submit formal request to join SEC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, Greg Sankey, announced Tuesday that the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma have submitted formal requests for invitations to the SEC. The invitations request the universities become members of the SEC in 2025. “While the SEC has not...
Posted by
247Sports

Emergency Podcast (Friday): Texas and Oklahoma set to leave the Big 12, latest on SEC

With Texas and Oklahoma set to leave the Big 12, is this the beginning of the end for the Big 12 Conference?. On Friday's emergency edition of The Flagship Podcast, Horns247 columnist Chip Brown and managing editor Taylor Estes return with the latest on Texas and Oklahoma's decision to look for other conference options as the two schools intend to inform the Big 12 officials of the decision to not renew the league's grant of rights, which expires in 2025. The Flagship delivers the latest from Horns247 sources who confirmed that the Sooners and Longhorns plan to tell the Big 12 their intentions to leave the league on Monday, which will open the door for the SEC to officially express interest in adding the two historic programs to the Southeastern Conference.

