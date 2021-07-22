EMERGENCY PODCAST: Latest on Texas, Oklahoma exploring options to join the SEC
The Flagship Podcast is back with an emergency show after news broke that Texas and Oklahoma have shown interest in joining the SEC. Horns247 columnist Chip Brown and managing editor Taylor Estes deliver the latest intel on the potential move for Texas and Oklahoma as the SEC officials have shown mutual interest in potentially adding the two historical powerhouse programs to the league and expand to the first super conference in College Football.247sports.com
Comments / 0