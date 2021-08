LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stopped a human smuggling attempt at the riverbanks before it began. The incident occurred during the early afternoon of July 29, when Laredo North Station agents responded to a report of a group of people swimming across the Rio Grande River in northwest Laredo. Agents were able to observe as a human smuggler lead a group of people to a river landing as they made landfall in the United States. Responding agents moved to intercept, but the human smuggler led the group north along the riverbanks attempting to evade apprehension. As the agents followed the group, other Border Patrol agents moved in from the north and were able to apprehend the group but not before the human smuggler abandoned the group and returned to Mexico.