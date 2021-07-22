Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Octavia Spencer Producing Doc on Potential HIV Cure

By Alex Cooper
hivplusmag.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar-winner Octavia Spencer has signed on as a producer for the documentary short Right to Try, which examines an HIV cure treatment trial. She’ll produce through her production company, Orit Entertainment, according to Variety. The Late Late Show with James Corden producer Zeberiah Newman directed the already-filmed documentary, which explores...

www.hivplusmag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Octavia Spencer
Person
James Corden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiv#Doc#Antiretroviral Drugs#Immune System#Oscar#Orit Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Octavia Spencer to Be Honored With Outfest's Ally Award

The announcement comes just after the recent news, first reported by Variety, that the Oscar winner has boarded the documentary “Right to Try” as a producer. The Zeberiah Newman-directed film, which will have its world premiere at Outfest, chronicles casting director Jeffrey Drew’s participation in a treatment trial to cure him of HIV after living with the virus for more than 30 years.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Danny Aiello's Son, Rick, Dead at 65 from Pancreatic Cancer

Actor Rick Aiello -- son of the late legendary actor, Danny Aiello -- has died of pancreatic cancer ... his family tells TMZ. According to Rick's mother, Sandy ... he passed away Monday night surrounded by loved ones at a hospital in Warwick, New York. We're told he'd battled the illness for about a year and a half.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Camila Cabello is a much different Cinderella in first trailer for Amazon Studios film

Are you ready for some magic and one fabulous ball? The first trailer for Amazon Studios’ Cinderella has premiered, and it looks to be a musical delight for fans. We get our best look at singer Camila Cabello in the titular role in the first official trailer. We see her striving for her own business, as well as interacting with Billy Porter playing the fiercest fairy godmother since Whitney Houston.
MoviesETOnline.com

Camila Cabello Dreams of Becoming a Businesswoman (Not a Princess) in 'Cinderella' Trailer

Camila Cabello is bibbidi-bobbidi-boo-ing her way to the ball in the first trailer for Amazon's "modern unique twist" on Cinderella. The setup for this retelling begins like the classic: A prince (Nicholas Galitzine) is hosting a ball to find his perfect bride, and Cinderella's evil stepmother won't let her attend. But this version has jukebox musical numbers (including Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation," as teased in the trailer) and the fairy godmother is "Fab G," played by Billy Porter.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."

Comments / 0

Community Policy