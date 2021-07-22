ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex Legends Season 10: Our Hopes and Thoughts on the New Legend

IGN
 2021-07-22

Cover picture for the articleApex Legends officially revealed their new Legend Seer for the next...

www.ign.com

dotesports.com

How to train your aiming and movement in Apex Legends

Written in partnership with Aim Lab. Apex Legends is one of the most unique FPS games out there in terms of required skill sets. Movement is just as integral as aiming, if not more. To be an amazing Apex player, you must be able to keep your aim steady, even...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

New Octane jump pad glitch gives Apex Legends speedster ridiculous new buffs

A new Octane jump pad glitch has been discovered in Apex Legends Season 11, giving the High-Speed Daredevil an insane movement buff all allies can use. You can launch yourself half-way across Storm Point, and even throw your abilities three to four times further. Apex Legends players pride themselves on...
VIDEO GAMES
#Apex Legends
dotesports.com

Nokokopuffs, NiceWigg, and Code Mendo dish on Apex Legends season 11

Apex Legends season 11 launched yesterday with much fanfare and few server issues. And after taking Ash, Storm Point, the CAR, and the myriad of balance changes for a spin, streamers and content creators are already sharing their thoughts on Escape. As usual, reactions were mixed. Just a few hours...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends' Ash And Revenant Are A Strong Simulacrum Power Couple

With Season 11: Escape in full swing, Dr. Ashleigh "Ash" Reid is now a playable character in Apex Legends, transitioning away from solely being the announcer for Arenas. Ash's abilities make her a hit-and-run specialist, with her ultimate ability forging a substantial synergy with Revenant's ultimate ability--the game's two simulacrums are a strong power couple.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Apex Legends gets a surprise balance hotfix ahead of the weekend

Apex Legends is pretty competitive in certain circumstances and the fact that Respawn decided to release a balance pass at the end of a Friday testifies to how much effort is being invested in keeping a level playing field. That said, while the changes were well received, fans did note the lack of some other nerfs they would have loved to witness.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Here is every Apex Legends Legendary skin so far

Apex Legends follows the typical trend of free-to-play games by offering purchasable skins for each of its characters. Each of the game’s 13 characters have countless skins ranging in rarity from Common to Legendary that can either be found in loot boxes or unlocked through crafting. During the early days...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Horizon paired with Gravity Cannons is overpowered in Apex Legends Season 11

Horizon’s Passive paired with the new Gravity Cannons on Storm Point is a combo that makes rotating across the map in Apex Legends incredibly easy and effective. After a set of significant nerfs to her Gravity Lift back in Season 9, the Gravitational Manipulator isn’t the top-tier pick she used to be and is currently the tenth most popular Legend in-game.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Wattson’s ultimate still broken in Apex Legends despite buffs

Wattson received major improvements to her kit in Apex Legends’ Season 11 update, but it seems that the previous problem with her ult not blocking projectiles is back after the buffs. On Nov 2, TSM’s Apex Legends squad of Imperial Hal, Snipedown, and Reps took to the Firing Range to...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Players Want Player Cap Increased on Storm Point

Apex Legends fans have been asking Respawn to increase the player cap for new map, Storm Point. Apex Legends Season 11: Escape launched just a few days ago, bringing with it a new batch of content. Latest additions include new Legend, Ash, and the long-awaited Storm Point map. Players who have been getting stuck into everything Storm Point has to offer have no doubt noticed a significant portion of its new features. From wildlife to new POIs, its clear that Respawn wanted this new map to take the community, well, by storm.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

How to equip Apex Legends Dive Trails

Looking to show off your new Apex Legends Dive Trail? Here’s how you can find and equip Dive Trails in Apex Legends. The Apex Legends Dive Trails are a visual cosmetic that applies an effect on the player’s trail when sky diving into the map. Although not all players have them, those that do may be having some difficulty in finding them in the menus.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Ash, Revenant Combo Proves Powerful in Apex Legends

Apex Legends' newest playable character, the simulacrum Ash, is still finding her place in the game's meta, but this combo with Revenant, the game's other playable simulacrum, makes her an immediate and serious threat. Apex Legends subreddit user u/Joe_Tree demonstrates the combo in a clip they posted Tuesday. The combo...
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

[Guide] Best legend combos in Apex Legends Season 11

Apex Legends Season 11 has arrived, bringing with it a new map, new agent, and a brand new weapon along with other changes. For those who are looking to drop into the new season with their friends and farm some serious RP, we put together a list of the best legend combinations that you can try out in Season 11.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Apex Legends pros torn on Ash taking over Wraith in Season 11 meta

Apex Legends pros aren’t convinced Ash is going to take over Wraith in the Season 11 meta — despite community consensus — and they explained why. Apex Legends Season 11 introduced many new things, including the Storm Point map and C.A.R SMG weapon. The biggest talking point, though, has been...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Apex Legends players are unsatisfied with the Season 11 Battle Pass skins and rewards

The Battle Pass system has become a staple in the gaming world, and Apex Legends is no exception to the trend. Every season, players receive a new Battle Pass filled with Legend skins, weapon skins, charms, banners, and more. Apex Legends Battle Passes usually follow the theme of the season in general, so players can really get into the vibe surrounding the Apex Games at the time. For example, the Season 11: Escape, the theme is focused around a rustic tropical warzone and what the Legends may be wearing in that environment.
VIDEO GAMES

