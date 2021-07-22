Apex Legends Season 10: Our Hopes and Thoughts on the New Legend

The Battle Pass system has become a staple in the gaming world, and Apex Legends is no exception to the trend. Every season, players receive a new Battle Pass filled with Legend skins, weapon skins, charms, banners, and more. Apex Legends Battle Passes usually follow the theme of the season in general, so players can really get into the vibe surrounding the Apex Games at the time. For example, the Season 11: Escape, the theme is focused around a rustic tropical warzone and what the Legends may be wearing in that environment.
