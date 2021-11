Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in Illinois, and groups advocating for end-of-life planning say now is the time to start having conversations about your or your loved one’s wishes for care in the event of a diagnosis. The group Compassion and Choices has a “Dementia Values and Priorities” toolkit which lays out a step-by-step process for someone to map out their wishes for different stages of the disease. Amy Sherman, regional campaign and outreach manager for Compassion and Choices Illinois, said it is designed to empower people, so they can effectively communicate and advocate for the treatment they want.

