Barcelona is now suffering the repercussions of years worth of poor decisions, with their latest headache coming by way of striker Antonie Griezmann. The club needs to offload in order to move forward, but given how much some of their stars earn, finding potential suitors, especially in this post-COVID era, is proving difficult. Following their failed attempt to reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid, it is now being reported that the French striker may have a future in either England or Italy.