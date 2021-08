AC Milan and Venezia have reached an agreement over defender Mattia Caldara and it will not be a dry loan, according to reports. According to the latest from Calciomercato.com, in today’s meeting with Milan an agreement was found over a formula that will see Caldara join Venezia on loan with an option to buy. THEhe centre-back arrived at Milan in the summer of 2018, as part of the operation with Juventus that saw the return of Leonardo Bonucci to Turin, but he was unable to make his mark on the Rossoneri.