Santa Clarita, CA

Man Found With ‘Significant Amount’ Of Meth, Fentanyl Arrested For Narcotics Sales In Santa Clarita

By Zena Taher
Santa Clarita Radio
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA San Leandro man was arrested for narcotics sales on Wednesday morning after being found with a “significant amount” of drugs and contraband in Santa Clarita. On Wednesday around 11:15 a.m., deputies received reports of a suspicious person in the 27900 block of Kelley Johnson Parkway in Santa Clarita, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

