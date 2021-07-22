Man Found With ‘Significant Amount’ Of Meth, Fentanyl Arrested For Narcotics Sales In Santa Clarita
A San Leandro man was arrested for narcotics sales on Wednesday morning after being found with a “significant amount” of drugs and contraband in Santa Clarita. On Wednesday around 11:15 a.m., deputies received reports of a suspicious person in the 27900 block of Kelley Johnson Parkway in Santa Clarita, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.www.hometownstation.com
