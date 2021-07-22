ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Lake Erie Metropark pool won't open this summer, deemed unsafe for swimming

By WWJ Newsroom
audacy.com
 2021-07-22

Cover picture for the article(WWJ) Plenty of Downriver kids are bound to be bummed when they hear that a popular public pool will not be opening as scheduled, or at all, this season. The Metroparks had previously sent out an alert that the...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sandusky Register

Check out these Erie MetroParks events

HURON TWP. — In the upcoming week, Erie MetroParks has four fun events for all to enjoy before Thanksgiving. Some of the events require registration, which can be done at eriemetroparks.org under the "programs" tab. For more information, head to the Erie MetroParks' website. Art in the Park - Card...
HURON, OH
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

South Park waterfalls flow again thanks to $1.2 million restoration

For more than 50 years, a waterfall feature designed by renowned landscape architect Paul Riis was buried beneath pounds of soil in Allegheny County’s South Park. On Wednesday, the South Park Cascades officially saw the light of day. At a ribbon cutting ceremony, county Executive Rich Fitzgerald stood among a...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Lake Erie#Wwj#Marcite#Lower Huron
northeastohioparent.com

See a Silver-Haired Bat Examination by Lake Metroparks

Watch an examination of a silver-haired bat brought in to the Kevin P. Clinton Wildlife Center by Lights Out Cleveland, a group of local partnering organizations working together to create awareness about the effects brightly lit buildings have on nocturnally migrating birds. Each year, nearly 2,500 injured or orphaned animals...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Only In Northern California

A Mysterious Woodland Trail In Northern California Will Take You To Burleigh H. Murray Ranch Ruins

Tucked away in a pristine valley just south of Half Moon Bay is a little-known state park where natural beauty and history combine. Burleigh H. Murray Ranch is a pleasant destination where visitors can experience solitude while getting a glimpse into the area’s fascinating ranching history. The park’s main trail leads hikers to the long-abandoned structures of what was once a successful dairy farm. Seemingly frozen in time, seeing these old ruins is a beyond unique experience!
HALF MOON BAY, CA
erienewsnow.com

Lake Erie Ale Trail to Celebrate Erie Craft Beer Week

The Lake Erie Ale Trail's 15 breweries will celebrate Erie Craft Beer Week Nov. 15-21. Each brewery will host events - from beer tastings and releases to specials and tours - at their locations. Erie Craft Beer Week kicks off with the online sale of Lake Erie Ale Trail Enthusiast...
ERIE, PA
CBS Miami

Divers Spend Another Day Searching Coconut Creek Lake For Missing Man Daniel Potter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Divers have spent another day searching a South Florida lake for a Coconut Creek man who went out on his canoe over the weekend and never returned. Unfortunately, those divers have not found his body or his canoe. “Where is he?” cried his wife Justine Potter on Tuesday.  “It’s absolutely awful, nothing I could even imagine. It’s a dream that’s a nightmare that I haven’t come out of yet.” Coconut Creek police said Daniel Potter, 60, was last seen Saturday, around 5:30 p.m., getting into his canoe to go fishing in Coco Lake where he lives. When he didn’t return...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Teton Valley News

Grand Targhee won't open this Friday

Grand Targhee Resort announced on the afternoon of Nov. 17 that the opening day of its 53rd season, scheduled for Friday, Nov. 19, would be delayed due to a lack of snow. "Everyone should do a big snow dance," said resort marketing director Jennie White on Monday. Resort owner Geordie...
LIFESTYLE
SippyCupAdventures of Northern California

Family friendly camping at Inn Town Campground in Nevada County

We are not campers. We don’t own an RV or a 5th wheel. We prefer more of a, let's just say, “luxurious stay,” however, “glamping” has caught our attention recently. Glamping is where you stay, typically in a tent made of canvas, that provides some of the luxuries of a hotel room. You can expect a full, queen, or king size bed. There will be chairs and a small refrigerator likely as well as some heating or cooling accommodations.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

South Park Cascades Restored After Years Of Neglect

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SOUTH PARK (KDKA) – It was a peaceful and glorious part of South Park for a long time but over the years it became forgotten and neglected. On Thursday, county leaders cut the ribbon on the South Park Cascades, the series of waterfalls and shallow wading pools built back in 1927. Due to years of neglect, nature reclaimed them. A state natural resources officer said the restoration of the cascades represents resiliency in local parks, especially as climate change makes summers hotter. “The restoration of these cascades will provide a welcome respite for folks to sit next to the water and cool off on these hot days, as we start to see these hotter days keep coming,” said Adam Mattis, the Southwest Regional Advisor of the Department of Conversation and Natural Resources. The original designer of the cascades, Paul Riis, came to Allegheny County after his work helping develop Yellowstone National Park.
SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Denver

Royal Arch Trail Reopens To Hikers After Significant Maintenance, Reconstruction Work

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Royal Arch Trail is once again open for hikers. The City of Boulder reopened the popular open space trail after significant maintenance and reconstruction work. Royal Arch Trail (credit: City of Boulder) The popular trail at Chautauqua Park has experienced heavy erosion over the years. It was closed in April. The City of Boulder has reopened the Royal Arch Trail after completing significant maintenance and reconstruction work along the popular open space trail. Learn about Royal Arch and other #Boulder trails and trailheads: https://t.co/S1Oap4gtCT pic.twitter.com/wD5SI59ZU6 — Boulder OSMP (@boulderosmp) November 15, 2021 Officials with the city’s Open Space & Mountain Parks completed many projects, including installing an 18-foot bridge to help hikers pass through the area safely. In May, the city planned to build a new staircase to the route. LINK: Royal Arch Trail
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy