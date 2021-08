The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic seems to be one of those global events that affected everything, from toilet paper to luxury cars. No market and no industry was immune, no pun intended. Last year, countless companies were tested to their very limits. Many business owners and corporate executives were holding out for a better and more prosperous 2021. This turned out to be a good call as car sales in 2021 have been flourishing. However, as luxury carmakers face a chip-demic and the pandemic continues with new surges, the feast of car sales may turn back into famine.