In 2016, hot off a career-changing verse on Kanye West’s “Ultralight Beam,” Chance the Rapper released “Coloring Book.” Credited for changing the music industry’s view of streaming and the landscape of hip-hop at a time when the release of a physical edition was still seen as legitimizing an album, the mixtape topped multiple year-end lists, debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 without a single “sale” and became the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy (three of them, at that).