When cameras went digital, they brought a paradigm shift. Suddenly, users were able to instantly preview their images. Film photographers had to wait at least a few days before they could see their images. Many photographers naturally switched to digital and haven’t looked back. But have you ever wondered how it’d feel for someone who made the switch to go back to analog photography? Considering how feature-packed modern cameras are, it could end up being a challenging experience. In today’s video, photographer Michael Shainblum tries his hands with film photography after nine years away and shares his experience in the process: