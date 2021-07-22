Oregon Football: Kayvon Thibodeaux ranked nation’s No. 1 player for 2021
With the 2021 season approaching, we are starting to see preseason award watch lists released as well as certain college football sites release their top-50 players. Every year, we speculate about the best players in the country and usually, it’s someone from Clemson, Ohio State, or Alabama gracing the top of the list. This year, it’s a familiar face from Oregon football as Kayvon Thibodeaux has been earning national recognition and hype for months now, starting with Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay naming him the top prospect for the 2022 NFL Draft.autzenzoo.com
