The exciting new season of the Premier League is almost upon us and speculations regarding the best eleven of Leicester City have already begun. With the great additions of players like Patson Daka, Boubakary Soumare and Ryan Bertrand, it is already a question of who will drop out from last year’s team if the fresh men are to regularly start. The former two mentioned signings immensely impressed the supporters in a pre-season friendly against Queens Park Rangers where the match ended in a 3-3 draw.