Blaze over 50k acres; Officials confident in holding fire south of Highway 88
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tamarack Fire continues to rage but so far it hasn’t crossed a key highway that would provide a greater threat to Lake Tahoe. Officials said the fire has been active due to extremely dry fuels and grew by about 10,000 acres from Wednesday into Thursday. The blaze has grown to 50,129 based on infrared mapping. It’s 4% contained, the first bit of containment since the fire exploded out of control on Friday, July 16.www.tahoedailytribune.com
Comments / 0