Football

Pinson Valley QB, Calera WR among big movers in latest 247 recruiting rankings

By Ben Thomas, al.com
Marietta Daily Journal
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePinson Valley quarterback Zach Pyron and Calera wide receiver Kobe Prentice were among the big movers in state this week as 247Sports updated its 2022 recruiting rankings. Pyron, a Baylor commit, jumped 10 spots from No. 20 to No. 10 overall. Prentice, who recently decommitted from Maryland, moved from No. 23 all the way to No. 11. Alabama has turned up the heat on its recruitment of Prentice since offering him earlier this month.

