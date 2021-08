The 2020 Olympics, delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic, kick off in Tokyo on July 23 and run through August 8. To say they are going to be strange is an understatement. Not only are the Games being held without any spectators because of a rise in COVID cases in Japan, but these will also be the first Summer Olympics since 1996 to not feature the greatest Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps. There are adults old enough to rent cars who were not alive the last time that happened.