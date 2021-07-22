NEW PRODUCT – 3-Pin Wire Joints (3 Pack)

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNEW PRODUCT – 3-Pin Wire Joints (3 Pack) These are the easiest way possible to connect two wires – no if’s, and’s, or butt’s! Well, actually, these are often referred to as wire butts ’cause you ‘butt’ two wires together (hey we didn’t come up with the name!) Butt seriously, folks! OK, so despite the humor, these are really handy. If you want to quickly prototype some wiring, skip the soldering and use these 3-Pin Wire Joints!

Computersadafruit.com

Electronic Dice With Arduino Nano

The electronic dice presented here, built around a tiny Arduino Nano board, mimics the dice we play in different games like snake and ladders the most popular. Plastic and wooden dice are subject to wear and tear with time and might show biasing toward a specific number defying theory of randomness and the player as well. As this dice is completely electronic and programmed with zero bias this makes it an idle to rely on. It has a bright red light display and cheers sound when a player gets the highest number 6 of his best luck. So, let us play a new game today!
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi transforms old analogue film camera to digital

If you have an old analog DLR camera you would like to convert to a digital camera you may be interested in a new project featured on the Raspberry Pi Blog which uses a Raspberry Pi zero and official Pi Zero camera to carry out the transformation. Created by YouTuber “befinitiv” the build replaces the old-fashioned camera film roll with a digital cartridge equipped with a Pi Zero camera with the lens removed, small LiPo battery, Pi Zero W DC to DC convertor to boost the power supply to +5V and took just two hours to complete.
Electronicsadafruit.com

Building a Raspberry Pi Warehouse Shipping Tracker

In the TotalBoat warehouse, they had a data deadzone at the shipping station when determining final package processing times. They decided to create a shipping tracker using a touchscreen Raspberry Pi housed in an aluminum case. In this video, they run through the trial and error process they went through...
Visual Artadafruit.com

Kinetic Display Water Simulations by @motus-art #ArtTuesday

8-6-2021 (August 6, 2021) is the Snakiest day of the year and it’s also this year’s CircuitPython Day! The day highlights all things CircuitPython and Python on Hardware. See you there!. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip...
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

An STM32/ESP32/ESP8285-based radio link for RC applications #ESP32 #Radio #RC

ExpressLRS is an STM32/ESP32/ESP8285-based High-Performance Radio Link for RC applications. It is based on the fantastic semtech SX127x/SX1280 hardware combined with an ESP8285, ESP32 or STM32. ExpressLRS supports a wide range of hardware platforms as well as both 900 MHz and 2.4 GHz frequency options. ExpressLRS uses LoRa modulation as well as reduced packet size to achieve best in class range and latency compared to current commercial offerings.
Computersadafruit.com

The “Programmers At Work” panel, 1987 #VintageComputing @andyhertzfeld

In 1986, Susan Lammers of Microsoft Press published “Programmers at Work”, an entertaining collection of interviews with nineteen prominent programmers. In early 1987, nine of the interviewees in the book participated in a panel discussion in Santa Clara. Andy Hertzfeld recently unearthed video from the panel, which brings back lots of memories of computing in the ‘80s.
Engineeringadafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: Pull-up Resistor – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

Pull-up resistors stabilize those otherwise floating inputs. 8-6-2021 (August 6, 2021) is the Snakiest day of the year and it’s also this year’s CircuitPython Day! The day highlights all things CircuitPython and Python on Hardware. See you there!. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is...
Laura Kampf Improves Her Camping Cooler

Laura Kampf Improves Her Camping Cooler

In this Laura Kampf video she looks at 3 things you can do to improve a large camping cooler: Use the outside, use the lid, and add layers (shelves). There is a meta tip here that’s applicable to any storage situation: Always consider the full volume of the available space.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

CANFDuino open source CAN bus Arduino board

Developers, engineers and Arduino enthusiasts may be interested in a new open source piece of hardware designed for CAN bus Arduino projects. Combining several essential features into one complete “ready-to-modify” package say its creators. The hardware includes dual CANFD bus ports, SD card slot, and a multitude of analog/digital IO and will soon be available from the Crowd Supply website.
Electronicshackaday.com

3D Printer Automated Bed Swapping System Loads From A Magazine

FDM 3D printing has gone beyond prototyping and is being used as a production tool by many companies. However, conventional printers still require an operation to pop the finished part of the bed and start a new print. [Thomas Sandladerer] wanted a way to swap beds without human intervention, so he built an automatic print surface changing system.
Softwaredallassun.com

SynchroKnot Announces Its New Software Product - Virtual System on Chip (vSoC)

A New Genre in Technology - Decentralized Cloud Computing, Data Center and IoT. MOSCOW, RUSSIAN FEDERATION / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Recently, SynchroKnot has announced its newest software product - Virtual System on Chip (vSoC). The vSoC is an all-inclusive software product for the decentralization of cloud computing, data center and IoT. Its all-inclusive, decentralizing capability makes it a complete alternative for VMware, OpenStack, Hyper-V, routers, switches and storage [SAN/NAS] all together. The new genre in technology begins with the vSoC, which brings about a paradigm shift in the way cloud computing, data center and IoT is perceived and implemented in practice today.
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi weather clock project

If you are searching for a project to keep you busy over the summer months you may be interested in this unique Raspberry Pi weather station clock created by YouTuber “The Digital Vagrant” after the idea from friend Eli. Check out the video below to learn more about the unique weather clock which uses a Raspberry Pi mini PC together with a Pimoroni 4″ touchscreen. Once built the Raspberry Pi weather station project allows you to quickly check the daily weather forecast before leaving your house.
Sign up for the Gadget Master newsletter

Sign up for the Gadget Master newsletter

Having one of those days? Work driving you mad? Just can’t seem to find the time to visit Gadget Master as much as you would like to?. Well, don’t stress, help is at hand. If you can’t come to us, we’ll come to you!. You can now sign up for...
Technologyrekkerd.org

Speedrum drum sampler instrument plugin by Apisonic Labs

Apisonic Labs has launched a new drum/percussion sampler plugin designed to be fast and easy for use. The MPC-style Speedrum instrument features 32 pads with essential effects and 8 sample layers per pad. Speedrum features. Easy-to-use user interface. 16 stereo outputs. Saving and Loading of drum kits. Multi-pad editing, copy...
ElectronicsPhandroid

Get creative with this fantastic deal on the Creality Ender 3 3D printer

3D printers are pretty cool. They let you “print” 3D objects, so imagine thinking of a small gadget or accessory and then being able to create it on the spot. Or maybe you’re into figurines and you’d rather make one yourself than pay someone else to do it. Those are some of the things that 3D printers can do.

