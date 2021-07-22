NEW PRODUCT – 3-Pin Wire Joints (3 Pack)

The electronic dice presented here, built around a tiny Arduino Nano board, mimics the dice we play in different games like snake and ladders the most popular. Plastic and wooden dice are subject to wear and tear with time and might show biasing toward a specific number defying theory of randomness and the player as well. As this dice is completely electronic and programmed with zero bias this makes it an idle to rely on. It has a bright red light display and cheers sound when a player gets the highest number 6 of his best luck. So, let us play a new game today!