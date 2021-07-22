NEW PRODUCT – 3-Pin Wire Joints (3 Pack)
NEW PRODUCT – 3-Pin Wire Joints (3 Pack) These are the easiest way possible to connect two wires – no if’s, and’s, or butt’s! Well, actually, these are often referred to as wire butts ’cause you ‘butt’ two wires together (hey we didn’t come up with the name!) Butt seriously, folks! OK, so despite the humor, these are really handy. If you want to quickly prototype some wiring, skip the soldering and use these 3-Pin Wire Joints!blog.adafruit.com
