Now, we're three weeks into Love Island, and, we have to be honest, it isn't our favourite series of all time yet. There's a myriad of reasons why the show just doesn't seem to be hitting the same this year. The men - they're all very young, and so far their behaviour hasn't exactly been exemplary. And, it may just be our cynical minds, but it just doesn't seem like some of them are in there for love. They're all in to win it, AKA the lucrative PrettyLittleThing deals afterwards, or have a holiday like Hugo.