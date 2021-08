Surrendering is not usually something gamers like to do. Whether it is a belief in your abilities to make a comeback or pure stubbornness, it is not something that happens in many games. There are very few games that provide a surrender option, but MOBAs are an area that do provide the option given how long matches can go. If you are playing Pokémon Unite and things are not going your team’s way, you can end the game early. Here is how to surrender in Pokémon Unite.