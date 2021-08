As a parent you will probably never feel like your job is done, and the truth is, it never will be. Even as your children approach college age there are still so many lessons to teach them and tips to bring to their attention so that the path they will walk as an adult can be as healthy as possible. Money can be a sensitive subject inside any household but as your children inch closer and closer to the independence that comes with college life, consider broaching the subject with them so that they are set up for financial success once they leave the nest.