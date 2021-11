The Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens (Facebook | Website) just hosted its 13th annual Winter Park Paint Out last month but they’re already planning the next one. The 14th annual event is currently planned for April 24-30, 2022 and the museum is asking artists who specialize in plein air painting who are over the age of 18 to apply. The event features a week of artists painting live from locations around Winter Park, painting what they see around them. The paintings are then gathered by the end of the week and made available for purchase with proceeds benefiting the artists and a portion being reserved to benefit the museum.

