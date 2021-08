When Scarface talks; the Hip-Hop community listens. During a recent interview he says his Nas was originally dissing Jay-Z on “In Between Us”. As spotted on HipHopDX the legendary MC paid a visit to the Drink Champs podcast. The appearance produced several memorable moments but one specifically has been going viral since the episode launched. During the conversation Brad revealed that the Queensbridge legend had fire for his then rival. “And Nas, the first verse he took, was some of the stuff he laid down on ‘Ether’, some of those lyrics,” he said around the two-hour and 23-minute mark. “‘I hope your wife cook your food with her period blood’ or something, you know.” Naturally N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN were taken by surprised and asked the “I Seen A Man Die” rapper to provide more context.