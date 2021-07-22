The Audiophiles: Take A 'Listen' To The World Around You At The Exploratorium

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Barkhorn forces Yoshika and Erika to help her make propaganda for the army. Well, while we wait for any sign of a fourth main Strike Witches season, we don’t have to wait long for more Strike Witches content, and as this blog’s foremost Strike Witches expert (also known as “resume poison”), it’s up to me to cover it. This is “World Witches Take Off!”, a kind of sequel season to “501st Joint Fighter Wing Take Off!” from 2019. Like that series, this is a season of fifteen minute shorts which ramp up the comedy for little slice of life skits here and there, and with its more cartoony art style and way less animated scenes, it would not surprise me to find out if this was adapted directly from a manga. The upside of these being half the length of the main series is that there’s less to go into detail about, but because they’re comedy stories, there isn’t a plot or any character development for me to pick apart. So, much like many popular anime, we have the comedy shorts that smoosh the characterization down to a few small traits that will drive much of the supposed comedy. Guess we’ll be at this for the next few months. Whoopee.