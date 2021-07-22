Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

The Audiophiles: Take A 'Listen' To The World Around You At The Exploratorium

By KALW
kalw.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor this segment of “Audiophiles,“ where we talk with the most creative minds working in sound, we want you to close your eyes and imagine you've walked into a diner. You go up to the jukebox, throw in your quarter and pick a random song. It sounds like a pretty cool song, but listen closely...

www.kalw.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audiophiles#Design#Make Yourself#S Wonderful#Neaow#Aeuuwm#Kalw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Music
Related
Theater & DanceRogersville Review

When The World Dances Around You, Dance With It

According to Bob Wiley, “There are two types of people in this world: Those who like Neil Diamond, and those who don’t.”. Bob is the title character played by Bill Murray in the movie “What About Bob?” It was re-leased in 1991. It’s hilarious. If you’re unfamiliar, I highly recommend it.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

What would happen if Earth suddenly stopped spinning?

Earth is steadily spinning like a top, even if we can't see, touch, hear or feel it. So, what would happen if Earth were to abruptly stop rotating?. If the spinning were to stop, the angular momentum of every object on Earth would rip the surface apart, resulting in a really, really bad day.
Traffic Accidentsbrooklynvegan.com

Listen to The KVB’s new single “World on Fire”

Manchester duo The KVB are back with their first new music since their 2019 Submersion EP. "World on Fire" is driving and danceable, drony and dreamy, with a hint of early-'90s Madchester rave psychedelia. Also: very catchy. “'World On Fire' was written in late 2019 and at its core it’s...
Electronicsnashvillegab.com

Can You Be an Audiophile on a Budget?

Yes! Much like many other hobbies, interests, and just things in general, you don’t need to spend a ton of money in order to have a good experience! The trick is to remember what it is all about. Being an audiophile is about getting the most out of the music,...
MusicPosted by
HollywoodLife

A Great Big World Channels ‘The Love Around You During The Difficult Times’ On New Song ‘Glowing’

After experiencing the joys of parenthood, musical duo A Great Big World transforms a lullaby into a sweeping celebration of the power of love in ‘Glowing.’. “Bring on the storm,” sings Ian Axel, one half of A Great Big World, at the start of the duo’s new song. “Glowing.” Against the quiet backdrop of a single piano, he delivers a heartfelt proclamation, that he will face the rain, the snow, and any adversity because he’s “Got a little bit of love / To keep us dry.” As Ian and his AGBW partner Chad King come together, the song surges and swells into an orchestral burst of joy. “We’ll be shining when the lights go dark / Just a little spark keeps the fire glowing / We’ll be ready when the waves get rough / Just a little love’s enough to keep us going.”
Family RelationshipsClick2Houston.com

LISTEN UP: Life is as Easy as you Make It

AS WE EMERGE FROM THE FOG OF A PANDEMIC, NOW IT 'S TIME TO CLEAR OUR HEADS. Maybe you already have, but here's some advice from an experienced dad with a unique glimpse into a teenage world. So, what did we learn? How are we going to grow, kiddos?. Teens...
Petsreviewgeek.com

This App Listens to Bird Calls and Tells You What They Are

Ever wonder what birds are hanging around in your neck of the woods? Want to know which specific type of bird is waking you up at 5am with a horrendous screech? This handy app works just like Shazam, and will give you an answer in minutes. The app, called Merlin,...
Musictalesbuzz.com

Listen To This: Standing By You!

You can just tell right away when an artist is not American. Soleima brings a wonderful quirk and eccentricity to her pop. The Danish singer reminds us of fellow Dane Oh Land with some Tones And I. Roses is so fresh!. Like a daisy!. There’s a tender aggressiveness here!. Love...
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

After Dark: Art for Action (Exploratorium)

The artistic process-much like the scientific process-is a fundamental method of learning and discovery. Arts offer an open-ended process of investigation, imagination, and experimentation in which every artist has the potential to reinvent art practice anew. Tonight at After Dark, experience work from artists who use art as a tool to invigorate public spaces, evoke social consciousness, and encourage awareness. View two newly commissioned murals from Bay Area artists Mark Harris and Bianca Marie Rivera and learn more about individual artists’ creation processes-and the ways in which artworks can be used as powerful tools for prompting meaningful change.
Musictalesbuzz.com

Listen To This: Don’t Regret You!

The British singer/songwriter has gifted us with an EXQUISITE piano ballad! Almost no additional instrumentation. None is needed. These lyrics are smart and have depth. The melody is equally gorgeous. This is the kind of song people will sing in auditions for reality TV shows like The Voice or American...
Posted by
Words Actually

Strange Monsters from Around the World You Should Know About

Monster in woodsPhoto by Adam Flockemann on Unsplash. Monsters have changed over time What was scary in the 1500s can be downright funny in modern times. You might think this monster looks like a broken umbrella. And you would be absolutely right. That’s because this is a Kasa-Obake and it basically a trashed umbrella come to life. You thought you were trash because you like cheese from those plastic cracker racks over nicer Parmesan? Well, let me tell you about this variation of the Tsukumogami, a breed of Japanese demon born out of items tossed aside that didn’t get any respect. They can be nearly anything. Some can get downright violent. Think of all the ways you trash-talked your microwave before throwing it away. Now imagine what it would do if it came back from the dump.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: World Witches Take Off! “Miyafuji, Are You Making a Movie?”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Barkhorn forces Yoshika and Erika to help her make propaganda for the army. Well, while we wait for any sign of a fourth main Strike Witches season, we don’t have to wait long for more Strike Witches content, and as this blog’s foremost Strike Witches expert (also known as “resume poison”), it’s up to me to cover it. This is “World Witches Take Off!”, a kind of sequel season to “501st Joint Fighter Wing Take Off!” from 2019. Like that series, this is a season of fifteen minute shorts which ramp up the comedy for little slice of life skits here and there, and with its more cartoony art style and way less animated scenes, it would not surprise me to find out if this was adapted directly from a manga. The upside of these being half the length of the main series is that there’s less to go into detail about, but because they’re comedy stories, there isn’t a plot or any character development for me to pick apart. So, much like many popular anime, we have the comedy shorts that smoosh the characterization down to a few small traits that will drive much of the supposed comedy. Guess we’ll be at this for the next few months. Whoopee.
Milwaukee, WIOn Milwaukee

Are you ready to jump around on The World's Biggest Bounce House?

The Big Bounce America’s 2021 tour is coming back to the Milwaukee area this month and it’s bringing the world’s largest bounce house. The touring inflatables fest arrives at the Waukesha Expo Center, 1000 Northview Rd., Friday, Aug. 13 and remains through Sunday, Aug. 15, offering both family and adults-only sessions.
Las Vegas, NV8newsnow.com

Go With The Flos: Top 5 things at Omega Mart inside AREA15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Tedd and Harlow Florendo have the perfect indoor activity for you to check out during what’s expected to be a stormy weekend. In this week’s edition of “Go With The Flos,” Tedd and Harlow take a tour of...
Musicmixmag.net

A podcast looking into Daft Punk’s ‘Discovery’ has been released

Writer of forthcoming book ‘Daft Punk’s Discovery: The Future Unfurled’ Ben Cardew has now created a podcast detailing every track on the French duo’s hit album. Each episode documents a different track on the record, taking the listener through a step-by-step play of the 2001 number one record. Brought out...
Cell PhonesMacRumors Forums

iOS 15: How to Get AR Walking Directions in Maps

In a nod to Google Maps, the new AR mode can map walking directions onto the real world by using your iPhone's rear camera, making it easier to see where you need to go in built-up areas and reducing the need to look down at your smartphone as you move.

Comments / 0

Community Policy