DMC Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) _ DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. The diversified holding company posted revenue of $65.4...

Financial ReportsPosted by
Recap: DMC Glb Q2 Earnings

Shares of DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share rose 134.48% over the past year to $0.10, which missed the estimate of $0.13. Revenue of $65,438,000 rose by 51.47% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $69,470,000.
