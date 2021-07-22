Cancel
Roswell, GA

Flip Electronics Announces Dennis Segers, Industry Veteran, as Board Member

 11 days ago

ROSWELL, Ga. (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. Dennis is the current Chairman of the Board for Xilinx, Inc., the world’s leading provider of programmable logic ICs. He has held this position since 2015. Dennis also served as an executive of the company from 1993 to 2001. Dennis has 40 years of experience in the semiconductor industry and has served as a board member and advisor to several venture capital-backed startups, as well as private and public companies. In addition to Xilinx, Dennis also serves as an independent director for Parade Technologies, Ltd., a leading provider of display timing and control technologies for the consumer electronics industry. Prior to that, Dennis was an operating CEO of two VC-backed startups.

