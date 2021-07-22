Texas has seen nearly 9,000 COVID-19 deaths since February. All but 43 were unvaccinated people.

Two unvaccinated people are now among those who have died from COVID-19 in Onslow County in the last week. Onslow County now has a total of 157 COVID-19 related deaths. The highly contagious Delta variant, which was detected in the county on July 12, is likely leading to a surge in new cases. According to a news release, about 350 new cases were reported in the past week. The county reports it’s seen a 163% increase in cases in the last two weeks. Health officials said more vaccinated people are getting sick now, but the vaccine is showing “significant effectiveness” in preventing hospitalizations. The Onslow County Health Department offers all three brands of the COVID-19 vaccine on a walk-in basis.