Texas has seen nearly 9,000 COVID-19 deaths since February. All but 43 were unvaccinated people.

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf the 8,787 people who have died in Texas due to COVID-19 since early February, at least 43 were fully vaccinated, the Texas Department of State Health Services said. That means 99.5% of people who died due to COVID-19 in Texas from Feb. 8 to July 14 were unvaccinated, while 0.5% were the result of “breakthrough infections,” which DSHS defines as people who contracted the virus two weeks after being fully vaccinated.

Public Health
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid-19: What Have We Learnt from CDC’s Leaked Document?

Recently, a CDC internal presentation has been leaked, and the information contained both good and bad news. The findings on a presentation chart revealed that the Delta strain is highly aggressive, and even those fully vaccinated can transmit the virus. Accountable for more than 83% of the daily new infections...
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Reach Highest Marks Since February

The number of people in Texas testing positive for and being hospitalized with COVID-19 has climbed to highs not reached since February, according to state data reported Friday. The Texas Department of State Health Services added 13,149 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Friday and said nearly 6,000 people were...
Wisconsin Statenbc15.com

Wisconsin hits highest COVID-19 daily case count since February

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in three months, Wisconsin hit over 1,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 Friday. State health officials confirmed 1,058 COVID-19 cases. One would have to go back to February 10 to find a higher daily case count, when 1,184 cases were reported. The total number of COVID-19 cases ever reported in the state has climbed to more than 620,000.
Onslow County, NCpublicradioeast.org

Onslow County Reports Two COVID-19 Deaths Among Unvaccinated People

Two unvaccinated people are now among those who have died from COVID-19 in Onslow County in the last week. Onslow County now has a total of 157 COVID-19 related deaths. The highly contagious Delta variant, which was detected in the county on July 12, is likely leading to a surge in new cases. According to a news release, about 350 new cases were reported in the past week. The county reports it’s seen a 163% increase in cases in the last two weeks. Health officials said more vaccinated people are getting sick now, but the vaccine is showing “significant effectiveness” in preventing hospitalizations. The Onslow County Health Department offers all three brands of the COVID-19 vaccine on a walk-in basis.
Oklahoma Stateokcfox.com

Oklahoma reports largest COVID-19 spike since mid-February

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma reported 1,581 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday marking the largest spike in cases since February 13. The new seven-day average is currently sitting at 875. There are 6,678 active COVID cases in the state, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. OSDH says this...
Public Healthwccbcharlotte.com

South Carolina Health Officials Say 90% Of COVID-19 Cases, Deaths In June Were Among Unvaccinated Residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (News Release) — Following an analysis that revealed the overwhelming number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the first two weeks of June were among residents who were not fully vaccinated, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) discovered similar results when looking at provisional data for the entire month.
Kearney, NEKearney Hub

Physicians: Get vaccinated or get COVID-19

KEARNEY — Aravind Menon, the epidemiologist at Two Rivers Public Health Department, stops short of calling the COVID-19 delta variant the “worst case” scenario. He calls it a “bad case” scenario. Dr. Robert B. Crandall, director of the Emergency Department at Kearney Regional Medical Center, is more direct. “If you...

