For 25 years, Petri Byrd stood stoically by the side of Judge Judith Sheindlin as the bailiff on her TV courtroom show, JUDGE JUDY. He’d seen and heard it all over the course of the syndicated program’s run, so we’re pretty sure Byrd was prepared for the shenanigans he encountered during his next TV appearance: On Fri., August 5, he’ll make a guest appearance on THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL as the officiant presiding over Steffy and Finn’s wedding. And if we know a thing or two about soap opera weddings — which we do! — they hardly ever go as planned!