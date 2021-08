FirstEnergy, a powerful Ohio-based utility company, has agreed to pay a $230 million fine for its role in a truly wild corruption scandal. On Thursday, acting U.S. Attorney Vipal Patel said the fine is the “largest criminal penalty ever collected, as far as anyone can recall, in the history of this office.” Half of FirstEnergy’s penalty will be paid to the Treasury, and the remaining $115 million will fund a statewide program to assist Ohio residents in paying their utility bills.