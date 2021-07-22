Get sand-blasted by the brand new trailer for ‘Dune’
Ahead of the big IMAX preview of footage from Denis Villeneuve’s Dune happening at theaters around the country on Thursday night (remember when Avatar did that shit?), Warner Bros. threw a giant bone to every person unable to make it out for whatever reason — and admittedly, there are quite a lot of reasons why one wouldn’t want to all the way to a movie theater for ten whole minutes of footage from a movie you’ll be able to see in a few months — and dropped a brand-new trailer for the movie online. Pro-tip: Have a fully ice-chilled bong packed full of the sweetest devil’s lettuce (provided it’s legal to do so near you) and queue up Sleep’s Dopesmoker because you’re gonna need to open that third eye afterward.vanyaland.com
