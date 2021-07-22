Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Get sand-blasted by the brand new trailer for ‘Dune’

By Nick Johnston
vanyaland.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the big IMAX preview of footage from Denis Villeneuve’s Dune happening at theaters around the country on Thursday night (remember when Avatar did that shit?), Warner Bros. threw a giant bone to every person unable to make it out for whatever reason — and admittedly, there are quite a lot of reasons why one wouldn’t want to all the way to a movie theater for ten whole minutes of footage from a movie you’ll be able to see in a few months — and dropped a brand-new trailer for the movie online. Pro-tip: Have a fully ice-chilled bong packed full of the sweetest devil’s lettuce (provided it’s legal to do so near you) and queue up Sleep’s Dopesmoker because you’re gonna need to open that third eye afterward.

vanyaland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Villeneuve
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Boy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Avatar
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Jason Statham Classic Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Jason Statham is no stranger to sequels and franchises, having lent his talents to a trio of Transporter movies and The Expendables trilogy, with his cameo in Fast & Furious 9 marking his fifth appearance in the series, while The Meg 2 is set to kick off production next year.
MoviesNew York Post

Gerard Butler sues producers of 2013 film ‘Olympus Has Fallen’ for $10M

Gerard Butler is suing the producers — including parent companies Nu Image and Millennium Films — of his 2013 film “Olympus Has Fallen.”. Butler, 51, filed a lawsuit Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court claiming that he is owed at least $10 million in backend compensation from the action film’s profits. According to Variety, the lawsuit alleges that the producers had undervalued domestic and foreign receipts by tens of millions of dollars. The Scottish actor claims in the suit that they also did not report $8 million that went to its own studio executives.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

King Shark Gets His Own Trailer in Honor of Shark Week

Deep Blue Sea showed the dangers of a shark with an enlarged and more complex brain, three of them in fact, but Suicide Squad is showing us a descendant of a shark god with at least something akin to brains since he’s not a mindless eating machine. With Shark Week already underway and Suicide Squad not too far off, it’s pretty easy to see why one of the movie’s more noticeable characters is being highlighted since he’s definitely an attraction worthy of notice given that he kind of makes Killer Croc look like a big human with a severe skin condition. Voiced by Sylvester Stallone, the character of King Shark isn’t the smartest in the group, but he’s definitely one of the strongest and durable since the guy is a humanoid shark, that’s kind of all that needs to be said, but with Shark Week in full effect it’s definitely worth bringing him up since next to Jaws he’s likely one of the more famous sharks in pop culture. There are plenty of others that could be named no doubt, but King Shark is one that’s been around for a while, even if his presence has been limited to comics and animated series.
MoviesPolygon

Timothée Chalamet confronts his sandy destiny in new trailer for Dune

Warner Bros. released a new trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Dune on Thursday, featuring Timothée Chalamet as a rising Paul Atreides, the nascent savior of the galaxy and messiah of the Fremen. Look. Dune is complicated. But the trailer opens with the words of Zendaya’s Chani, native of the oppressed and...
Entertainmentflickeringmyth.com

Dune character posters and teaser released ahead of new trailer

With a new trailer due to arrive this week (along with a special sneak peek in IMAX theaters only), Warner Bros. has released a batch of character posters for Denis Villeneuve’s Dune featuring Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), Chani (Zendaya), The Baron (Stellan Skarsgard), Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa), Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin), and Stilgar (Javier Bardem); check them out below, along with a peek at some brand new footage…
MoviesSuperHeroHype

Warner Bros.’ New Dune Trailer Welcomes Viewers To Arrakis

Warner Bros.’ New Dune Trailer Welcomes Viewers To Arrakis. It’s been almost 40 years since Frank Herbert’s Dune was adapted for the big screen. However, the classic sci-fi saga will return this fall in a brand new adaptation. Denis Villeneuve’s Dune was delayed for a year because of COVID-19, but it also looks like it will be worth the wait.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Prepare for Battle With the New Trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Dune

Where the first trailer for director Denis Villeneuve’s Dune was portentous and light on dialog, heavy on atmosphere that evoked the mystery of the grand sci-fi world he was trying to create, today’s lengthy second trailer (3.5 minutes!) really dives into the meat of the classic sci-fi story. Here, we’re really getting to properly meet characters like young Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), his father the regal duke (Oscar Isaac), his cooly intimidating mother (Rebecca Ferguson, perfectly cast) and his deadly bodyguard/trainer Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa). We’re seeing far more action in general, hinting at the massive clash between the Atreides clan and the Harkonnens to come.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Bruce Willis’ New Movie Now On Netflix

Bruce Willis and sci-fi have combined to deliver several great movies over the decades including 12 Monkeys, The Fifth Element, Armageddon and Looper, but we’re obviously not going to get anything up to those sort of standards during the actor’s continued drive to star in as many VOD genre films as humanly possible.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

See Oscar Isaac, Timothée Chalamet and more in lengthy, new Dune trailer

If you’re looking for a movie that can fill this lengthy void of time where there are no Star Wars movies, the Warner Bros. film Dune may be what you’re looking for. The new version of this film, directed by Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Blade Runner 2049), features a star-studded cast, and Warner Bros. released a brand new official trailer for the upcoming movie today. The trailer clocks in at nearly 3 and a half minutes and tells you just about everything you need to know about the movie.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

DUNE Trailer Will Be Released Online Tomorrow; Check Out Some New Footage

Warner Bros. recently announced that a new trailer for Denis Villeneuve's Dune is coming exclusively to IMAX on July 21, but those who may still be hesitant to return to theaters won't have to wait too much longer to check it out!. Following today's series of new character banners, Legendary...
MoviesGamespot

New Dune Trailer Delivers Sci-Fi On An Epic Scale

The latest trailer for Dune, Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the science fiction classic, is here. We got our first look at the film almost a year ago with the original trailer for the film, and now the latest promo is here. Check it out below:. Villeneuve's Dune is unique from...
MoviesPosted by
Yardbarker

Nicolas Cage 'will never see' his new film 'Pig': 'That's too bizarre'

Bizarre is certainly a word that often occupies the same orbit as Nicolas Cage, but not in the context he used it during a recent interview for Variety. "I will never see this movie," Cage told writer Brett Lang about his new dramatic thriller Pig. "I'm told it's a good movie. I'm told people love it and are enjoying the ride, but I made that for the audience. It's too much for me to go to the premiere and sit there with everybody. Psychologically, that's too bizarre and whacked out for me."
CelebritiesComicBook

Oscar Isaac Goes Viral for Bearded Look in New Dune Trailer

Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune was one of 2020's most anticipated movies, with the coronavirus pandemic and closure of movie theaters resulting in its release being pushed to 2021, subsequently making it one of this year's most anticipated movies. With the film's release now three months away, an extended trailer has been unleashed to build anticipation even more, and while the three-minute trailer offers plenty of exciting visuals, one that fans can't seem to get enough of is a bearded Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto. While this isn't the first time we've seen this look, fans are still loving it.
Moviestoofab.com

New Dune Trailer: Timothée Chalamet Fights in Galactic War, Dreams of Zendaya

The action-packed new trailer for Denis Villeneuve's highly-anticipated "Dune" is here. "Dune," based on Frank Herbert's bestselling 1965 sci-fi novel of the same name, follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), a son of the noble House Atreides, who travels to the desert planet of Arrakis to protect the most vital resource in the galaxy. The jaw-dropping new footage shows Chalamet and co. fighting in an all-out galactic war against the rival House Harkonnen. In addition to Chalamet, the film features an all-star cast including Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista and Javier Bardem. "Dune" hits theaters and HBO Max on October 22.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Nicolas Cage Explains Why He's Not Making Big Hollywood Movies Anymore

Nicholas Cage has had quite an interesting acting career. He has a long list of movies on his resume, some of them are good and some are bad and forgettable. Cage got to the point in his career that he was making big, tentpole Hollywood films, and then all of a sudden he wasn’t. He started showing up in these low-budget movies, and he’s recently had a string of great ones that bring out the fun and wild side of Cage!
MoviesAceShowbiz

New 'Dune' Trailer Glimpses Epic Desert Battle

The latest sneak-peek video delves deeper into Paul Atreides' journey to become the savior of mankind on the dangerous desert planet Arrakis from extermination. AceShowbiz - The new trailer of "Dune" is here to tide fans over its fall release. Making its way out online, the approximately three-and-a-half-minute trailer previews an epic intergalactic battle on the desert planet of Arrakis.
MoviesMovieWeb

Snake Eyes Final Trailer Brings Cobra Out of Hiding in Theaters This Weekend

In lead up to the movie's release later this week, Paramount Pictures have gifted fans with one final look at upcoming G.I. Joe Origins outing, Snake Eyes. Featuring some new footage mixed in with several shots we have seen before, the newly released trailer gives us a further glimpse at the action to come in this first installment of a planned ongoing franchise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy