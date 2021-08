Michael van Gerwen is through to his fifth World Matchplay semi-final of his career as he looks to regain the Phil Taylor Trophy at the Winter Gardens. This after a 16-9 victory over an out of sorts Nathan Aspinall who hit 9/36 on the doubles and a 90 average in defeat to 'The Green Machine' who will know he will need to step it up against Peter Wright in a mouthwatering clash next up.