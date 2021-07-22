Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

For 'Ted Lasso' actor Cristo Fernández, football was life until life had other plans

By Sandra Gonzalez
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Not unlike his "Ted Lasso" character Dani Rojas, for 15-year old Cristo Fernández, football -- known stateside as soccer -- really was life.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

596K+
Followers
89K+
Post
499M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#American Football#Italian#Espectro Mx Films#Cnn Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesEssence

Sarah Niles Is Bringing Black Girl Magic To Hit Series 'Ted Lasso'

The British stage and screen actress on joining the show everybody loves. If there’s one show that broke out during our collective year of watching TV at home, Ted Lasso was it. How did the Apple TV+ series about an overly optimistic American coach who was set up to fail as an England premier league soccer coach win over audiences, critics and die-hard sports fans? The Today Show said it best: “it’s a comedy with heart at time when we need it most.” The second season is back and already its newest cast member has our attention: British stage and screen actress Sarah Niles.
WorldWashington Post

'Ted Lasso' showed how kindness can change UK soccer. Until we saw the real UK soccer.

(RNS) — The night of England’s heartbreaking loss in the Euro Cup 2020 championship, an angry United Kingdom football fan defaced a mural honoring the team’s three Black players, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka. Scrawled in all-caps, the graffiti declared “WE DO NOT STAND WITH 3 BLACK LIONS,” a reference to the England team’s emblem.
TV SeriesSacramento Bee

Loving ‘Ted Lasso’? Here are 5 other big-hearted shows to watch

If you’re a fan of somewhat kinder, gentler comedies like “Ted Lasso,” here are five other shows to try. “Schitt’s Creek”: Most people are already familiar with this Emmy-Award-gobbling show about a family plunged into financial ruin and forced to adapt to a new world and its quirky inhabitants. What holds it all together is that the family members are nearly as fond of each other as the writers were of the odd, lovable characters they created. Details: Available on Netflix.
CelebritiesDaily Gate City

Dialect dilemmas for 'Ted Lasso' stars

The stars of comedy series "Ted Lasso," Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Hannah Waddingham, talk about discovering the differences between U.S. and U.K. English. (July 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/20ef1034aa4641cc86d17a96b5f90629.
SportsRepublic

OLYMPICS BEGIN; ‘TED LASSO’ RETURNS

After a year of delay, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (7:30 p.m., NBC) begin. Tonight’s broadcast of the opening ceremonies, the lighting of the cauldron and parade of nations actually took place this morning. But what’s the difference of a few hours when you’re celebrating the official 2020 games taking place in 2021?
SportsNPR

Real Life Sports Coaches Are Taking Notes From Ted Lasso

JASON SUDEIKIS: (As Ted Lasso) I know that AFC Richmond, like any team I've ever coached, is going to go out there and give you everything they got for all four quarters. What was that?. UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) Two halves. SUDEIKIS: (As Ted Lasso) Oh, right. Sorry. Halves, yeah.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Who are the players in Ted Lasso based on?

Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso is the story of Jason Sudeikis as a warm-hearted rookie in the role of a Premier League football manager - with a squad-sized cast of actors all playing footballers and club staff. While AFC Richmond is a fictional club, however, much of the show references...
NFLThe Ringer

What Lies Beneath Ted Lasso

Consider this possibility: Maybe he’s not really that nice after all. Maybe it’s all about results. The first season of Apple TV+’s coach-out-of-water comedy Ted Lasso was justifiably praised as a tonic of humanity and cross-cultural understanding during last year’s tumult. Jason Sudeikis’s title character is an American college football coach from Kansas, who for a variety of barely plausible reasons finds himself coaching AFC Richmond, a struggling Premier League team, without knowing even the basic rudiments of his newly adopted sport. During the season’s 10-episode arc, Lasso overcomes his players’ reasonable skepticism, ownership’s skulduggery, and his own failing marriage to bring the team to the brink of redemption. Lasso’s major gift as a coach is a kind of weaponized optimism, an empathy so hardwired that it wears down even the most cynical of his antagonists. It’s very funny, and very moving, to see him unite his ragtag crew of cast-off players and befuddled assistants into a unified and cohesive whole—he is a Pangloss of the pitch.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

What stadium is used in Ted Lasso?

Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso may have been written by Americans and starring Virginia-born Jason Sudeikis - but the TV show is filmed in the United Kingdom, where it's set. Ted Lasso charts the adventures of the titular character, an American Football coach coming over to London for the first time to manage fictional Premier League side, AFC Richmond.
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Jason Sudeikis has some Ted Lasso-style team spirit for real British footballers coping with racist fans

Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis may, in fact, be Ted Lasso. At least that’s the feeling you get when watching the former Saturday Night Live star make his way through the cold and treacherous post-SNL world. On Tuesday’s Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Sudeikis was all Ted Lasso enthusiasm and supportiveness, happy to reflect his overwhelming success onto everyone around him, from his costars and crew, to the beleaguered members of England’s real life national soccer team, go Colbert himself. Hell, the guy even helped Colbert find adoptive homes for some heart-meltingly adorable puppies, for crying out loud.
Premier LeagueNME

‘Ted Lasso’ season two review: proof that football can be a force for good

Between the first and second seasons of Apple’s wholesome football comedy Ted Lasso, a couple of incredible things happened in the real world. Firstly, the show received a historic 20 Emmy nominations – until then unheard of for a TV series in its freshman year. Secondly, and crucially: England made it to their first men’s football tournament final in 55 years, losing to Italy at Wembley in the Euros. They would have won, too, if it weren’t for a pesky penalty shootout.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Ted Lasso's Cristo Fernández Reacted To Danny Rojas' Traumatic Season 2 Moment

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Ted Lasso Season 2 premiere on Apple TV+. Read at your own risk!. Ted Lasso Season 2 certainly didn't pull any punches in its Season 2 premiere and got things off to a real wild start for AFC Richmond. Team optimist and soccer superstar Danny Rojas had his happiness stolen minutes into the season opener when his penalty kick unintentionally struck and killed the team's greyhound mascot.
TV & VideosFinancial Times

Ted Lasso — sweaty, sweary football comedy returns to Apple TV Plus

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Television news. To give them their due, the writers of Ted Lasso cannot have imagined the pain they would be inflicting with the dreaded opening words of series two: “And it’s a penalty . . . ” Too soon! The resulting debacle, involving an involuntary but fatal save by the club’s own mascot, Earl the greyhound, is even more tragic than anything dreamt up in an England final. As striker Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) trudges glumly off the pitch, it’s clear that ever-hopeful American manager Ted Lasso will have to find some new motivational methods, and fast.

Comments / 0

Community Policy